As of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing Monday, there are 1,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas, many coming from prisons around the state.
Of those cases, 142 were new with 117 of those being from the Cummins prison facility. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said not all the Cummins cases have been put in the system because they are having to put them in manually. He expects the remaining cases to be added tomorrow.
Of the close to 1,000 inmates in the prison that have been tested, there are approximately 600 positive cases. Smith said many of those cases are asymptomatic.
There are now 93 cases that are hospitalized and 24 people on ventilators across the state.
The number of deaths has risen to 42 and 749 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic in March. There are1,133 active cases of COVID-19 currently.
In Saline County, there are 44 positive cases with 23 recoveries. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The numbers nationwide are 766,664 positive cases, 71,581 recoveries and 40,931 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.
More information about today's briefing will be in tomorrow's edition of The Saline Courier.