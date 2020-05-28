New cases of COVID-19 grew by 261, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
He said during his briefing Thursday that is the largest jump in community cases in a 24-hour period the state has seen.
Those bring the total number of cases to 6,538. There are currently 104 people hospitalized with 27 people on ventilators and there has been 125 total deaths.
Those cases came from 2,966 tests during the same period. So far in the month of May the state has completed 67,500 tests.
Of those new cases, 85 are from Benton County, 25 are from Washington County and 22 are from Pulaski County.
There are currently 1,830 active cases in Arkansas with 4,583 people who have recovered.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the state has seen a high percentage of cases among the Latino community. Due to that concern, the state plans to focus more outreach in that community.
The state has also seen a second wave of cases in Northwest Arkansas.
Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton presented the task force's preliminary report, which will be uploaded to www.Arkansasready.com on Friday. He plans for it to be available in English and Spanish, plus the task force is having important documents translated to Spanish.
He went over some of the report's recommendations, including testing and tracing, liability concerns, childcare, workforce training and broadband access.
Saline County has had 99 cases with 80 recoveries and one death.
Across the country, there have been 1,712,816 cases, 391,508 recoveries and 101, 196 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in the Friday edition of The Saline Courier.