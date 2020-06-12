Arkansas experienced its largest single-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 with 731, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported during his daily briefing on Friday.
The total number of cases across the state sits at 11,547 cases with 3,764 active. Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 203 with 49 on ventilators. There were five additional deaths, bringing the total number to 176.
There have been 7,607 recoveries.
Over the 24-hour period leading up the briefing, the state received 5,591 test results.
Of the 731, 207 were in correctional facilities.
Dr. Jose Romero, who will be taking over for Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith when he leaves for the Centers for Disease Control in August, said one third of the community cases reported came from Tyson's chicken plant.
Hutchinson said Tyson Foods released a news release saying it had tested 1,102 employees and 199 tested positive. Of those, only one actually showed symptoms at the time of the test.
Hutchinson continued to encourage people to practice healthy habits and wear a face covering.
He announced 20 National Guard members will be assisting the Department of Health with contact tracing and the state has opened it up for vendors to apply to assist the state in adding contact tracers.
The top counties with cases are Washington County with 220, Benton County with 91, Madison and Lee counties both with 32, Pulaski County with 25 and Sebastian County with 24.
Saline County has had 163 total cases. Currently, 46 are active and 115 have recovered. There have been two deaths.
Across the country, there have been 2,033,003 cases, 540,292 recoveries and 114,126 deaths.
More information on today's briefing will be in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier.