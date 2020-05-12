Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported the new cases of COVID-19 have risen by 121 as of his daily briefing today.
That brings the total number of cases to 4,164. Of those, 21 are in correctional facilities and 27 are in St. Francis County — where the Federal Correctional Institute is located.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the Department of Health and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have been in the county performing focused testing.
Smith said some of the FCI employees have not been tested yet, but he encourages all of them to get tested.
Hutchinson said he believes the spike in St. Francis County is due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who is in charge of testing at FCI, not testing staff which brought the spread into the community.
Of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 849 are active and 3,220 are recovered. There are 59 people hospitalized, 12 on ventilators and deaths have increased to 95..
In Saline County, there have been 73 total cases, 65 recoveries and one death.
Nationwide, there have been 1.358 million cases, 232,733 recoveries and 81,650 deaths.
Hutchinson reported Arkansas received a shipment of Remdesiver, enough to treat 50 severe patients. He said the drug, made by Gilead Sciences Inc., is for those with respiratory issues from the disease.
He announced May 18 he will make the decision on reopening bars and May 22 he will make the decision on summer camps and team sports.
More information about today's briefing will be in the Wednesday edition of The Saline Courier.