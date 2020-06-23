New cases of COVID-19 increased by 595 with 212 of those being reported in correctional facilities, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported during his daily briefing Tuesday.
He held the briefing at Arkansas State University at Mountain Home.
The total number of cases sits at 16,678. Hospitalizations increased by 11 to 248 with 57 on ventilators. Deaths increased by 10, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 237.
In the 24-hour period leading up to the briefing, the state received results for 5,344 tests. The total for June testing is 126,120.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said the correctional cases were mostly in the Benton County Jail and the Ouachita Regional Correctional Institute.
Saline County has had 210 total cases with 37 active, 171 recovered and two deaths.
The United States has had 2,328,562 cases, 640198 recoveries and 120,913 deaths.
Hutchinson and Smith both discussed the model created by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences which predicts a spike in cases Sept. 30, with 133,000 cases and 3,300 hospitalizations. Those numbers represent the mean estimates.
The worst case estimates have the peak Sept. 19, with 251,843 total cases and 6,295 hospitalizations.
They said the state can avoid that prediction by following guidelines.
