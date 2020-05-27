During his daily news briefing Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the number of new cases of COVID-19 has risen by 97 up to 6,277.
There are 108 people hospitalized with 22 on ventilators. So far, there have been 120 deaths.
Of those cases, 1,733 are active and 4,424 have recovered.
In the 24-hour period leading up the the briefing, the state received results for 4,033 tests, bringing the May total to 66,299. Hutchinson said this is the second time tests have been over 4,000.
The total number of tests since the pandemic began is 117,076.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there have been some clusters in places of employment.
In Saline County, there are a total of 100 cases, with 78 recovered and one death.
Across the country, there have been 1,691,342 cumulative cases, 384,902 recoveries and 99,724 deaths.
More information on today's briefing will be in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.