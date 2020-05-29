Arkansas saw its highest 24-hour surge in new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily briefing.
In the 24-hour period leading up the briefing there were 261 new confirmed cases and 2.966 tests.
Of those, 85 were in Benton County, 25 in Washington County, 22 in Pulaski County, 17 in Crittenden County, 12 in Craighead County and 11 in Sevier County.
Hutchinson believes the numbers are the result of a combination of increased testing and a surge of cases in the Northwest Arkansas area.
All of the new cases were in the community.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said after seeing a large percent of new cases among Latinos, the state is focusing on additional outreach.
He said there is also a large number of cases in Northwest Arkansas so there will be more testing in that area of the state.
Arkansas is also seeing a large portion of younger individuals with the virus. Smith said the largest growing number of new cases is among those 18 and younger.
Half of all cases were asymptomatic at the time of the test.
As of press time, 6,538 cases have been confirmed in Arkansas, along with 4,585 recoveries, 125 deaths and 1,830 active cases.
In Saline County, cases have risen to 108 with 27 being active, 80 recovered and one perishing due to the virus. Nearly 3,300 locals have tested negative.
Across the U.S. 1.721 million cases have been confirmed. Thus far, 101,621 deaths have been reported in the country.
Globally, 5.84 million cases have been reported and 361,066 have died due to COVID-19.
Smith's strategy for getting the virus under control is additional testing. He would like to work with more work places to test employees.
Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton presented the task force's preliminary report, which will be posted to www.Arkansasready.com today in English and Spanish. The task force also plans to translate important documents on the site into Spanish.
The task force recommends continued focus on testing and tracing.
Walton said the task force could not get through a meeting without discussing liability concerns for businesses. He said he has heard from religious organizations, along with various industries. He laid out three possible options for liability concerns — an executive order, legislation during a special session and legislation during the regular session.
Hutchinson said he has not fully reviewed the report and has not made a decision.
When asked, Hutchinson said he does not think liability protection will cause employers not to care for the safety and health of employees and customers. Employees will be able to use workers compensation if they can show the virus was the result of their job.
Hutchinson said not having the liability protection would cause a drag on the economy.
The task force also has recommendations on resources, funding and availability for childcare. The ideas include an advisory to understand the impact of childcare issues on workers and develop a plan and the creation of a childcare resource and education campaign.
It also recommends investments in workforce training.
The final recommendation Walton discussed was greater broadband access, especially in rural areas.
Walton said he is looking forward to feedback on the recommendations.
Hutchinson holds his briefings most days at 1:30 p.m.