Hutchinson said during his daily briefing Thursday the Department of Education is working on plans to have students back in the classroom when the new school year starts, supplemented by online learning.
Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, deputy director of the Department of Education, discussed the Arkansas Ready for Learning plan, which is still being developed. She said it is a plan to return to onsite instruction in August that allows for flexible learning options in case of interruptions, support for districts to prepare for the new year and an opportunity for parents, students and the community to engage in the planning with districts.
Each district is encouraged to create their own Ready for Learning plan.
Part of returning will require schools to integrate good hygiene, cleaning and social distancing practices.
The Department is working with school districts.
Hutchinson reported there are 448 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 10,816 with 3,294 active. There are six additional hospitalizations bringing the current total to 187 with 45 on ventilators. With six new deaths, the state is up to 171 total deaths. There are 7,351 who have recovered.
Over the 24-hour period leading up to the briefing, the state received results for 4,914 tests. So far in June, the state has received 45,063 tests.
The top three counties with new cases are Washington County with 143, Benton County with 78 and Pulaski County with 37. Of the cases in Washington County, 93 percent are in Springdale.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said the state is seeing clusters in households, communities and workplaces.
Saline County has had a cumulative total of 159 cases, 112 recoveries and two deaths.
Across the country, there have been 2,011,341 cases, 533,504 recoveries and 113,407 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.