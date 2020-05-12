Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his daily briefing in El Dorado on Monday, hosted by Murphy USA.
"When this pandemic hit us, it hit us immediately with a health crisis and shortly thereafter the economic crisis,” Hutchinson said. “And really, for the last 45 days, we have been having to deal with both.
Hutchinson believes Arkansas is in a good position for a quick turn around because while it took a hit, it did not take a nose dive. He believes it is because the state did not completely shut down.
"It is also the underlying fact of our economy it is based on a broad diversity," he said.
He used the South Arkansas area as an example which has Murphy USA, Lanxess and the timber industry.
During the briefing, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston gave an update on the Department of Commerce.
Preston said this week the unemployment insurance system will issue more than 100,000 checks.
Hutchinson said Arkansas has a strong unemployment insurance program in place.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment system is now up and running. Preston said due to the CARES Act, that system will give those who were unemployed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic an additional 13 weeks of eligibility.
He also reported the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system is live. There have been 23,000 claims filed. The department is testing the ability to process those claims and expect to send out checks in the next few weeks.
Those filing for PUA should go to www.arunemployment.com.
He compared the state to others and believes it is due to so many businesses remaining open that the unemployment need is not more severe.
"I want to thank our companies here in Arkansas," Preston said.
Preston added that more than 12,000 businesses have applied for the Arkansas Ready For Business Grant Program requesting a total of $14.7 million. Of the applicants, 94 percent have 50 employees or fewer and 46 percent are minority or women owned businesses.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said it is important to get the health care system back to full function which means people need to have confidence they can safely return to visiting hospitals and clinics for normal day-to-day care. The providers are working to keep patients safe from risk of COVID-19.
He added that because of people's fear, many have suffered because of medical conditions not related to the pandemic they should get treated. He encourages people to return to normal health care use.
He also discussed testing.
"Being able to test gives us the ability to detect clusters, new outbreaks," Smith said.
In order to have that date, he said, people who have symptoms or who have been in contact with a positive patient need to get tested. Hutchinson echoed his encouragement.
Hutchinson mentioned he was concerned about people he saw over the weekend not properly practicing social distancing. He encouraged businesses to set the example because he believes their customers would follow it.
Hutchinson said if people want to reopen the state without a resurgence, they need be disciplined in their behavior.
For his part, Hutchinson said when he sees violations, he reaches out. Smith said he also reaches out, but if the issue cannot be resolved there are enforcement options.
For individuals, he can require quarantine. For businesses that are licensed, noncompliance can risk that license. Those without a license can get a cease and desist letter. Smith has a team that works on enforcement in the state. He prefers to work with the business or individual.
As of press time, total number of confirmed cases in the state reached 4,043 with 3,149 recoveries and 94 deaths.
Active positive cases currently sit at 800 in the Natural State.
In Saline County, cases have climbed to 73 with 65 recoveries, 2,013 negative test results and one death.
Nationwide, 1.351 million cases have been confirmed with 232,733 recoveries and 80,897 deaths.
Hutchinson holds his briefing at 1:30 p.m. most days.