During Gov. Asa Hutchinson's briefing Monday from El Dorado, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston gave an update on the Department of Commerce.
Preston said this week the unemployment insurance system will issue more than 100,000 checks.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment system is now up and running. He said due to the CARES Act, that system will give those who were unemployed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic an additional 13 weeks of eligibility.
He also reported the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system is live. There have been 23,000 claims filed. The department is testing the ability to process those claims and expect to send out checks in the next few weeks.
Those filing for PUA should go to www.arunemployment.com.
Preston said more than 12,000 businesses have applied for the Arkansas Ready For Business Loans requesting a total of $14.7 million. Of the applicants, 94 percent have 50 employees or fewer and 46 percent are minority or women-owned businesses.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported the state has had a total of 4,043 positive cases of COVID-19. There are now 803 active cases — 278 from correctional facilities, 86 from nursing homes and 439 in the community. Currently, 61 people are hospitalized with 11 on ventilators. There have been 94 deaths and 3,149 recoveries.
In Saline County, there have been 73 cases, 65 recoveries and one death.
Across the country, there have been 1,339,819 cases, 216,169 recoveries and 79,894 deaths.
