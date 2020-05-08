As summer gets closer, the state of Arkansas will allow recreational pools, splash pads, water parks and swim beaches to open — with restrictions — May 22.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the announcement during his daily briefing Friday.
The regulations for the reopening will be no entry if fever, symptoms or contact with positive COVID-19 patient, 50 percent capacity, 6 feet of physical distance, marking to denote distancing at slides, diving boards or anywhere with a line, disinfect high-touch areas, tables and chairs should be 6 feet apart from others and maintain pool chemistry. If needed, the number of entrances should be reduced to avoid overcrowding.
Lifeguards can immediately begin training. There will be additional training needed for them.
Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton said the Arkansas Ready For Business website, www.arkansasready.com, is now live. The site has all the reopening guidelines, plus resources for businesses, such as where they can purchase personal protection equipment.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, with 12 in correctional facilities and 70 in the community, brings the cumulative total to 3,747. Of those, 691 are active and 2,968 have recovered. There are 64 people in hospitals and 14 on vents. The number of deaths remains 88.
In the 24-hours leading up to the briefing, the state received 2,355 COVID-19 test results with a 2.1 percent positivity. The overall positive percentage is 5.8 percent.
In Saline County, there have been 70 positive cases with 55 recoveries and one death.
Nationally, there have been 1.273 million cases with 195,036 recoveries and 75,475 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in the Saturday edition of The Saline Courier.