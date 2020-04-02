The Royal Players Board of Directors has announced that a number of its scheduled performances will be moved to new dates in response to the novel coronavirus health crisis.
“In the interest of public health concerning the COVID-19 virus, the remainder of the Royal Theatre season will adjust to support containment efforts,” the board said in a social media post.
With shows like “9 to 5: The Musical” and Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids” already in rehearsal, the theater is rescheduling those performance for later this summer or possibly in the fall.
“Dates will be posted on our website and events on Facebook once we have finalized all of our contracts,” the board said.
The cast for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” was announced on March 11 with the show scheduled to open June 4.
“We are hoping that the situation improves so that our cast for “Beauty and the Beast” can meet and rehearse in order to open as scheduled,” the board said. “As a public trust, we will take the steps necessary to support the health of our community and will be watching and adjusting our schedule accordingly. We appreciate the support of our community and ask that you support those who have supported us all of these years.”