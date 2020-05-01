During his daily briefing Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced barber shops, cosmetology services, massage therapy, body art and medical spa services will be permitted to resume limited operations Wednesday, "just in time for Mother's Day."
"The time is right and there is a great need for it," Hutchinson said.
Smaller facilities will only be allowed to have 10 or fewer people. Larger facilities will be limited to no more than 30 percent of stations in operation.
There will be no walk-in appointments and waiting clients will need to wait outside or in their vehicle.
Time must be set between each appointment to allow for cleaning.
Clients must keep a 6-foot distance between each other. Their name and contact information will be recorded so they can be notified in case of an outbreak.
Vulnerable populations are encouraged to stay at home.
Staff and clients must wear face coverings except where it would be in the way of services.
Staff must wear gloves and wash hands before and after services.
Staff and clients must be screened. If any symptoms appear, the service must be postponed.
All facilities must clean and disinfect thoroughly.
School facilities will not be included in the reopening.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith announced he has appointed a COVID-19 Dental Advisory Group to work on guidelines for reopening dental services. The group will meet next week.
Smith reported the state has 66 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 3,321 with five of the new cases from correctional facilities. There are 95 people hospitalized and 23 on ventilators. There have been 64 deaths as well.
After better categorizing the number of recovered, there are now 1,973 recovered and 1,284 active cases.
In Saline County, there are 67 total cases of COVID-19, 43 recoveries and a death.
In the country, there are 1,088,470 cases, 159,663 recoveries and 64,069 deaths.
More details on today's briefing will appear in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier.