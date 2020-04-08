Benton School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton issued a statement on Tuesday regarding students not returning to the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
“After hearing from Gov. (Asa) Hutchinson Monday afternoon, we will be taking his directive and we will no longer have classroom instruction for this school year,” Skelton said in a video message. “While this is very disheartening to so many and hard on the relationships between teachers and students, we know that this will be the best way to keep everyone safe and healthy. This is out biggest concern and our top priority.”
During his Monday briefing on the COVID-19 health crisis, Hutchinson announced that all Arkansas schools will remain closed to any in-classroom instruction for the rest of the year. Alternative methods of instruction will continue across the state.
“While we know that you all have so many questions from AMI work to locker checkouts to yearbooks, please know that we have the best staff and administrators that are working hard to answer all of your questions and to get those to you,” Skelton said.
Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner and Secretary of Education Johnny Key also announced on Monday that seniors in good standing at the end of the third nine weeks will be considered to have to met state graduation requirements. District standards will still need to be met and seniors will be expected to continue CTE and AP courses.
“Finally, I feel for the class of 2020,” Skelton said. “You seniors have worked so hard to get to this point in your lives. Please know we are all celebrating and proud of you despite the unknown in your lives. As always, if you have any questions, please reach out to us. It’s a great day to be a Panther.”