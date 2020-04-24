In the 24-hour period leading up to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing, the number of test results for COVID-19 the state received was 2,808, the largest single day results during the pandemic.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said of those, only 4.1 percent came back positive.
The state has received an overall total 34,745. Of those, 7.9 percent has been positive.
Smith believes part of the increase in positives over the last few days has been a result of doing more testing.
Smith said the state now has a total of 2,741 cases of COVID-19 with 932 recovered and 46 deaths. That number is an increase of 276 from the day before. Of that increase, 198 cases are from the Cummins Maximum Security Unit that the state has finally been able to get added to the totals. There are 78 new cases from the general public.
Currently, 104 people are hospitalized due to the virus and 25 are on ventilators.
Saline County has 51 positive cases, 30 recoveries and one death.
Hutchinson announced the planned resumption of some dental procedures for May 18 and additional funds to provide loans for the 100 businesses that were not able to receive Bridge Loans due to the program running out of funds.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston reported 170,000 claims have been field for unemployment.
From 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, the department will shut down the Easy Ark website to move it to a larger main frame to reduce crashes and add capacity.
The unemployment hotline will now be available seven days a week.
More information from today's briefing will be in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier.