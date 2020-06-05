Gov. Asa Hutchinson reviewed gating procedures and discussed the possibility of opening the state by region during his daily briefing Thursday.
He started the briefing by acknowledging the George Floyd memorial service.
"I wanted to join all those across the nation in expressing our respect for his life and the reminder that his life gives us the importance of equal justice and equal treatment under the laws," Hutchinson said.
Discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, he showed a graph breaking down the 358 new cases he reported by the five regions of the state. It showed 65.4 percent of cases were in the northwest region, 8.7 percent in the northeast, 5.3 percent in the southwest, 3.4 percent in the southeast and 10.3 percent in the central region.
He reviewed the gating procedures to move from one phase to another. Arkansas is currently in phase one. He said that the criteria is a guideline that each state can adapt as they see fit.
The slide he displayed said phase two is "for states and regions with no evidence of a rebound and that satisfies the gating criteria a second time."
He considers the high number of cases in the northwest to be a first wave for that region, not a second wave.
He plans to evaluate the data over the weekend and possibly consider allowing different regions
"We want to be careful to make the right judgement," Hutchinson said.
The 24-hour total of new cases leading to Thursday's briefing was a new single-day high for the state.
Hutchinson said he was not surprised by the report that seven Arkansas State University athletes tested positive for COVID-19 because athletes are coming together from different cities to train. He believes the universities are prepared to deal with cases.
Smith said he is concerned about possible spread of the virus among protesters, but he added many are wearing masks or face coverings. He hopes all will be careful and mindful of the disease.
When asked, Hutchinson said there is no plan for a special session at this time.
As of press time, 8,425 confirmed cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic in Arkansas. Of those, 2,355 are active and 5,919 have recovered. Thus far, 151 have passed away.
In Saline County, 120 positive cases have been reported while 25 of those remain active. Deaths remain at one and their have been 3,764 negative tests locally.
Hutchinson holds his daily briefings most days at 1:30 p.m.