During his daily briefing Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchison called for a two-day surge of everyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.
"It will help us better know where we are in Arkansas," he said.
The number of testing in the state has been as high as 1,600 tests processed in a single day, but they have seen the number drop and hold steady around 1,000 tests a day. Hutchinson said when they looked into why they found people weren't getting tested, it was because of lines or because they didn't have the main symptoms.
So the state is making a big push to get anyone who has any symptoms or has had contact with anyone who has tested positive to get tested themselves.
The goal is 1,500 tests each day for Friday and Saturday.
Hutchinson gave the report from the Governor's Advisory Group on Testing. Its four recommendations are to expand testing to include those who have been exposed to positive cases, expand contact investigations, screen those in high-risk settings and develop a strategy for serologic testing, also known as antibody testing.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported that as of the briefing, Arkansas has 2,465 positive cases. That is up 189 from the previous day, including 122 positive cases from the Cummins Maximum Security Unit. There are 101 people hospitalized, including 24 on ventilators, 902 who have recovered and 45 deaths.
In Saline County, there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19, 29 recoveries and one death.
More information about today's briefing will be in tomorrow's edition of the Saline Courier.