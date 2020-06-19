Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported a new one-day high for community cases during his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday.
There were 703 new cases reported. Previously, there was a day with 748, but many of those were in correction facility.
The cumulative total is 14,631 cases since the pandemic began, with 9,712 recovered and 4,919 active as of the briefing.
The top counties with new cases are Washington County with 136, Benton County with 112, Pulaski County with 53, Sevier County with 44, Sebastian County with 26 and Yell County with 21.
"We continue to deal with that," Hutchinson said.
Hospitalizations are up five to 231 and deaths have increased by six to 214.
Tests for the day were 5,167, bringing the June total to 92,275.
Hutchinson said the state will be using funding from the CARES Act to make direct payments to Emergency Medical Service workers. The steering committee for the funds approved $12,127,200 for the payments.
He said funds have been given to hospital workers and the state felt EMS workers should also get payments.
"These will be a real recognition of the risk and service they provide," he said.
$10,106,000 of the funds will go to the payments. The remainder will pay taxes on them.
The funds will be distributed among 5,053 EMS workers licensed in the state. It will be for work during the time period from April 5 to May 30. The funds will be distributed by employers.
Those who worked less than 19 hours weekly will not receive the funds. Those who worked 20 to 39 hours a week will get $125 per week. Those who worked 40 hours or more will get $250 per week.
"Our communities very much depend on emergency medical services," said Ken Kelly, secretary of the EMT Association in Arkansas. "This is a great day for EMS in Arkansas."
Hutchinson said Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith issued new guidance on face coverings.
He said he wants to lay out why face coverings make a difference.
The guidance say the coverings should be worn indoors or outdoors if exposed to nonhousehold members and can not maintain at least 6 feet of distance.
"Cloth face coverings have been shown to be sufficient for the general public and effective in preventing transmission," the guidelines read.
The covering should cover both the mouth and nose.
Smith said the purpose of the coverings is to protect each other.
He discussed the spike in cases as well, saying the previous spike was also on a Friday. Looking back five days, he believes the cases are caused by people letting their guard down on the weekends.
One place where people gather on weekends is places of worship, he said, adding he sees those as important.
So far, 25 places of worship have had cases from people who had attended. One-third of those were not requiring masks or social distancing. He encouraged people to be careful
Smith said he continues to look at hospitalizations. So far, hospitals are not exceeding their limits. The most COVID-19 cases in one hospital is 33.
He reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team that has been in the state has been mapping transmission networks at a deeper level of analysis that the state can do. The group plans to be in Arkansas two more weeks.
During the briefing, Hutchinson made a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.
"Which is so important for us to remember the mistakes of the past but also celebrating freedom, African-American freedom, while encouraging respect for all cultures," Hutchinson said.
He also reported the state's unemployment rate has declined by 1.3 percent to 9.5 percent.
"This is almost four points lower than the national unemployment rate," he said.
Hutchinson was asked why he does not issue a directive requiring masks. He said he believes that when presented with information Arkansans generally do the right thing. Plus, he believes it would be unenforceable and it would not be good policy if it could not be enforced.
He was asked about Little Rock removing the Confederate statue from MacArthur Park and about the two statues on Capitol grounds. He said the MacArthur Park statue is up to the city and the other two are up to the General Assembly. He believes the Confederate statue may go to the Confederate section of the national cemetery.
In answer to a question about a modeling showing a large increase in cases and hospitalizations, Hutchinson said it is difficult for a mathematical model to predict the spread of COVID-19 because of the way it is being spread in clusters and regions. He does expect to use the model to try to beat the predictions.
Hutchinson said he does expect the public health emergency to extend into the fall and does not believe that will affect schools.
Hutchinson said the next briefing will be Monday. He holds the briefings most days at 1:30 p.m. They can be viewed on YouTube Live.