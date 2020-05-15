Today, Arkansas State Parks are being permitted to fully reopen, including overnight accommodations, marinas and rentals.
During his daily briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson discussed the reopening, along with Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst on Friday.
Of the reservations that have been made, 71 percent are Arkansas residents and 29 percent are out-of-state visitors.
Hurst said she is optimistic for the parks to have a good May.
Safety precautions include allowing two to three nights blocked off between each visitor for cleaning.
Hurst announced the East and West Summit trails at Pinnacle State Park is reopening including the Arkansas 300 base area.
She reminded people that parking will remain limited to designated spots and officers will enforce social distancing.
She plans to reopen the Craft Village on May 19.
She also announced Arkansas was awarded almost $500,000 in funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. The grants will be sub-granted by the Arkansas Arts Council to nonprofit 501c-3 organizations. They will not be required to have a cash match. Applications for the sub-grants open Monday and close May 29, subject to legislative approval.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported the number of cases has gone up 97, bringing the total to 4,463 with 975 active and 3,390 recovered. There are 65 people in the hospital with nine on ventilators. The total number of deaths remains 98.
The number of total positive cases in Saline County is 80 with 70 recoveries and one death.
Nationally, the cases have reached 1,432,045 with 246,414 and 86,851 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier.