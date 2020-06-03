Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported the highest single-day number of new cases of COVID-19 in the community during his briefing Tuesday.
Only one of the 375 cases were in correctional facilities. Those cases came from 3,807 tests.
The state also saw its highest number of hospitalizations with 132.
Hutchinson said the spike is due to increased testing.
He started the briefing by discussing the State Revenue Report. He was pleased to announce May's revenues were up $80 million over the revised forecast and year-to-date the state is up $287 million over the revised forecast.
"This is really extraordinarily good compared to what the projections were," Hutchinson said.
Revenue is still below where it was last year.
With the added funds, he said he is looking into the budgets of the different agencies to see what needs were not being met. He has not decided if he will increase any budgets that had been cut due to the pandemic.
Hutchinson spoke about the previous nights protests. He said they were mostly peaceful until 10 p.m. when violence and destruction of property began. He reported five Arkansans were arrested.
He later showed an image of protesters in Benton County. Hutchinson said while they are not social distancing, most of them are wearing masks showing they are taking COVID precautions seriously.
Hutchinson reported the state has set a goal in the month of June to test 120,000 people for COVID-19. This includes the plan to test every nursing home resident and staff member in the state.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said that would require testing 1 percent of the population each week.
"I think we are going to be able to achieve that," he said.
Hutchinson also spoke about the meeting with the Latinx Stakeholder Group, which was formed in May. One suggestion the state got from the Latinx community was to increase the number of that group so there are 28 members from public health, government, cities, health care, faith leaders, business, media and the community.
The goal of the group is to focus on increasing awareness and access to testing and ensures materials are available in Spanish.
Dr. Jose Romero, who will be taking over when Smith leaves in August, spoke about the group, of which he is a member.
He hopes the work they do will translate into the community understanding the importance of COVID-19 and testing.
When asked, Hutchinson said he does see a connection between why the protests are occurring and the disproportionate number of minorities affected by the virus. He is concerned about the disparity is health care access in minority areas. He said the Minority Health Commission is working to address the disparity.
Smith was asked about his concerns about the protests. He said it would be difficult to trace an outbreak if it occurred among protesters so he urges them to be mindful of social distancing.
"Do your best and wear a face mask," Smith said.
Hutchinson was not able to give an update on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Website breach because he does not have a report. He said the site is now working and secure. Applicants are being approved and getting funds.
As of press time, 7,818 cases have been reported in the state since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,115 are active. More than 5,500 have recovered from COVID-19 and deaths have risen to 136.
In Saline County, cases are up to 116 with 94 recoveries and one death. Thus far, 3,636 have tested negative for the illness.
Hutchinson holds his briefings most days at 1:30 p.m.