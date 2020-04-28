While Arkansas state parks have been open to day use, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily briefing Tuesday the state will begin opening the parks back up for overnight stays.
Reopening will begin Friday for self-contained recreational vehicles. The overnight use will only be open to in-state visitors. Hutchinson said the parks will use a contactless check-in and -out procedure.
Starting May 15, Arkansas will begin opening visitor information centers, retail and exhibits. The opening will include restaurants and food service connected to the parks, museums, gift shops, golf pro shops, marinas and rental equipment.
"We want to make sure that the park personnel has adequate opportunity to have the protective equipment they need,” Hutchinson said of the date. “We want to make sure they are able to get the park facilities open and get the employees back and trained in the proper fashion. It takes some lead time to open these facilities and we want to do it the right way to protect public health."
May 15 the state also plans to resume renting cabins, lodges and RVs.
Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst said the plan is to slowly lift restrictions to allow in-state visitors to resume using the state parks.
"Arkansans love their parks," Hurst said.
While RVs will begin to be permitted on Friday, park bath houses will remain closed.
When rentals resume May 15 they will only be available Friday through Monday in order to allow staff to properly sanitize each rental between uses.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported as of the briefing, Arkansas has 94 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,111. Of those 94, 74 are from the community and 20 are from correctional facilities. There are 1,913 active cases with 104 hospitalized, 20 using ventilators and 52 deaths. So far, 1,146 people have recovered from the virus.
Saline County has had 56 cases of COVID-19, 25 recoveries and one death.
Across the country, there have been 1,003,625 cases, 114,699 recoveries and 57,608 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in tomorrow's edition of the Saline Courier.