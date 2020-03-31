The state of Arkansas is committing an additional $45 million toward the purchase of personal protective equipment and ventilators for hospitals and healthcare providers to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily news conference Monday at the Capitol.
"We have to allocate those funds in advance to get in the supply chain," Hutchinson said.
The $45 million will be in addition to the $30 million that the state has already spent to purchase the needed equipment for those on the front lines fighting the virus.
The additional funds were added because the $30 million in supplies was not sufficient to get the state through the current crisis, Hutchinson said.
He thanked the Arkansas legislators for their quick response which made the funding possible.
Hutchinson said in order to be competitive in the market, the state has to make big purchases. He added that there is more focus on the states with hot spots for the virus.
Hutchinson announced because of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act recently passed by the U.S. Congress, the state will be receiving federal funds to help meet the needs related to COVID-19.
He anticipates Arkansas will get $1.25 billion. Hutchinson has created a 15-member steering committee to work together to decide how those funds will be used. The committee is drawn from his staff and six members of the Arkansas General Assembly.
Hutchinson clarified that all the funds must be used to address COVID-19 needs and must be spent by Dec. 31.
He foresees the funding being used for additional hospital beds, ventilators, respirators and other equipment. He said he does not know what will happen next year but it is important to look to the future and be prepared if the virus comes back next spring.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said he has received many questions about if people can go outside and take part in sports and other activities. He said yes, as long as they practice proper social distancing. He believes as long as proper precautions are taken, it is good for people to get outside where they can be in the sun.
He also said people should be thoughtful about how they gather in groups of 10 or less. He believes family and those who people see often are fine, but its better to avoid close contact gatherings with others.
Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said parks are currently open but precautions are being taken. The department has closed lodges, visitors centers and bath houses. Camping is limited to self-contained recreational vehicles as well.
"We want to continue to provide this valuable resource to the public," Hurst said.
She added that people do not need to congregate and should practice social distancing even on the trails and in the parks.
Department staff will be monitoring and reminding people to stay apart.
In an answer to a question, Hutchinson said the restriction requiring casinos to close will be extended. The initial re-opening date was today.
Hutchinson reported that as of this past weekend, 30,000 unemployment claims have been filed and processed. He said there is still a high demand for access and urged people to be patient. The state is still working to upgrade the system to meet the demand. Extra employees have been added to take phone calls.
When asked about when he sees the state opening things back up, Hutchinson said he is listening to the advice of Smith and what the national experts have to say before he makes any decision.
As off press time, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 508 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state with 32 recoveries and now seven deaths.
The most recent death was an individual older than 65 and the first to be housed in a nursing facility.
In the state, 6,028 tests have been completed with 5,520 returning negative results.
Across the nation, 164,719 cases have been reported with 3,170 deaths and 5,945 recoveries thus far.
Visit www.salinecourier.com for updates throughout the day as these numbers are expected to increase.