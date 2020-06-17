During his daily briefing Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced longterm care facilities in the state will be permitted to have visitors beginning July 1.
Only facilities that have completed COVID-19 testing and that have no cases will be permitted to have visitors.
Reopening to visitors will also depend on if the individual facility is ready. Some may choose to wait.
The guidelines say outdoor visits will be preferred, but indoor visits will be permitted for residents who cannot be safely moved outside or when the weather is too hot for residents.
All visits must be scheduled in advance. The space used for visits must be sanitized between visits.
Along with visitation, facilities will also be able to expand activities and communal dining.
The state has 415 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 13,606 with 4,413 active and 8,996 recovered. Currently, there are 217 people hospitalized with 53 on ventilators.
Statewide deaths increased by nine in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 197.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington County with 90, Benton County 81, Lee County 24 and Pulaski County 21.
In the 24-hour period, the state received results for 7,514 tests bringing the total for June to 80,105. That is 2/3 of the way to the 120,000 test goal for the month.
Saline County has had 189 cumulative cases with 47 active, 140 recovered and two deaths.
Across the country, there have been 2,149,238 cases, 583,503 recoveries and 117,301 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.