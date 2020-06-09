The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas has increased to more than 10,000, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily briefing today.
Tuesday's briefing was held in Pine Bluff at Jefferson Regional Hospital, the location of the first case of the virus in Arkansas in Marck.
There were 340 new cases reported in the last 24-hours. Of the total cases, 3,044 are active and 6,800 are recovered.
Currently, 173 people are hospitalized with 44 on ventilators. There have been 161 total deaths and uptick of six since Monday.
Saline County has had a total of 147 positive cases with 108 recoveries and one death.
Across the country there have been 1,968,867 cases, 518,522 recoveries and 111,491 deaths.
During 24 hours leading up to the briefing, the state received 4,849 tests, bringing the June total to 28,862, which Hutchinson said is well on its way to the 120,000 goal for the month.
He said the state has tested 565 for every 10,000 residents.
Hutchinson plans to make an announcement about when he expects the state to move into phase two during Wednesday's briefing.
On Monday, Hutchinson said he would not be opening the state on a regional approach.
He said he and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith are working to make decisions based on public health guidance and data.
Hutchinson had not expected the second wave to occur now, but rather in the fall. He said many states have seen two peaks.
He was asked what the state would do if businesses defied directives for the phases, adding many businesses have licenses that can be in jeopardy if they do not follow health directives.
Hutchinson reminded people that no matter what phase the state is in, they need to continue practicing social distancing.
Hutchinson holds his daily briefings most days at 1:30 p.m.