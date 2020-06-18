During the daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the end of the civil unrest declaration of emergency and the extension of the COVID-19 emergency.
Hutchinson said the recently created Law Enforcement Task Force held its first meeting earlier in the day.
He was pleased to be able to end the unrest emergency early.
He reported 322 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 13,928 with 4,344 active. Hospitalizations increased by nine for a total of 226. There were 11 new deaths, bringing that total to 208. Of those deaths, 10 were age 65 and older.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington County with 46, Benton County with 33 and Pulaski County 23.
During the past 24 hours, the state has received 6,654 test results. For the month of June, the state has administered 86,814 tests.
Saline County has had 190 cases of COVID-19 with 42 currently active, 146 recovered and two deaths.
Across the country there have been 2,174,844 cases with 592,191 recoveries and 118,057 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.