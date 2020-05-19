While visiting Forest City, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily news briefing Monday that bars in Arkansas will be able to open with restrictions.
Bars associated and in restaurants will be able to open today. Free-standing bars will be able to open May 26.
"Those we want to give a little more time to and make sure they are properly prepared," he said.
Bars will have similar restrictions as restaurants.
They will be permitted to have live music and entertainment. Hutchinson said those regulations are covered under the venue regulations.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said the state is still encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19.
On Saturday in the Forest City area, the state was able to complete 550 tests, which was more than its 500 test goal. Results are still coming in.
Smith said Arkansas has tested 290 people for every 10,000 residents in the state.
"We've done fairly well," Smith said.
He spoke about hospitals, saying they are only limited by people's confidence because they are afraid of contracting COVID-19.
"All of our hospitals in the state have taken measures to protect patients and staff," he said.
Smith encourages anyone who needs medical care to visit their doctor or hospital.
Hutchinson said the recent breach in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program website is being investigated by the FBI because data was "exploited." He went on to say by exploited he meant "seen." He said the state wants to ensure the site is secure before bringing it back online.
Hutchinson said a third party expert is coming in to ensure the site is safe. He said more than 30,000 people have applied for PUA.
He could not site a specific law that was broken in the breach when asked by a reporter from The Arkansas Times, which had broken the story about the person who found the vulnerability in the system. Hutchinson said reporting it to law enforcement is one step that has to be taken in a situation like that.
The Times reporter took issue with Hutchinson's implication that the person had done something wrong in finding the vulnerability in the site, claiming the person had tried to report the problem to two different state agencies before going to the Times.
Hutchinson said he will be visiting the White House to speak with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. He plans to discuss how the state has handled the pandemic and is reopening, along with how the food processing industry in Arkansas is doing.
He said the state parks will be open for Memorial Day and overnight lodging will be available through self contained recreational vehicles, lodges and cabins.
As of press time, confirmed cases in the state reached 4,813 with 3,645 recoveries and 100 deaths.
In Saline County, deaths remain at one, however, positive tests have risen to 82 while 72 have recovered. More than 2,500 have tested negative for the illness in the county.
Hutchinson holds the briefing at 1:30 p.m. most days.