Tim Crawley Racing will hold its Toy Drive and Live Auction Saturday at Gino's Sports Grill, 17332 Interstate 30 in Benton.
Toy collection will begin at noon and run until Gino's closes for the night.
This is the eighth year for the drive. The organizers will be collecting toys and donations to purchase toys.
At 7 p.m. musician Ryan Couron will perform.
A live auction featuring race memorabilia and Power Wheels will be at 8 p.m. Karaoke will take place before and after the events.
Crawley said he and his wife, Lora, had seen donation jars about that weren't very full, so they contacted Toy Troopers to see how they could help. They have been holding the drive every year since.
Toy Troopers works with the Churches Joint Council on Human Needs to distribute toys to children in need for Christmas.
Toy Troopers is scheduled to set up at the Bryant Walmart Dec. 13 through 15 to collect toys and donations.
Crawley said the funds raised and toys collected will benefit children in Saline County. He said they are looking for any new toys for toddlers to teens and from small items to bicycles.
Instead of showing off the racing team's cars, this year they will have some power wheels on display. They plan to donate two Power Wheels to local hospitals for children, Saline Memorial Hospital and Arkansas Children's Hospital. He said hospitals often let children going to surgery ride in them.
Crawley said the toy drive has been getting bigger and better every year. Generally, they collect hundreds of toys. The next day, they take the proceeds from the evening and purchase enough toys to fill a trailer for Toy Troopers.
He called the event a party for a cause.
He said anyone wanting to make a donation can drop it off anytime beginning at noon.
Crawley is grateful for Couron performing and Gino's for allowing them to use the space. He is also grateful to Music Pro Entertainment, which is doing the karaoke.
He encourages people to buy a new toy and drop it off or come out and enjoy the evening.