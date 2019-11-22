The third annual Downtown Benton Window Decorating Contest will bring a "Winter Wonderland" to downtown.
This year's contest has been taken over by the city of Benton.
"I was happy to take it," said Tina Coston, mayor's executive assistant and marketing director, adding the city has really been trying to promote the downtown area.
All the business owners she has spoken to have been excited about the contest.
This year's decorating theme is winter wonderland.
"We have a historically beautiful downtown, and it's especially beautiful during the holidays with the light display on the courthouse lawn," Coston said. "The window decorating contest will only add to that. Can you imagine how pretty it would be downtown if all the store fronts looked like a Winter Wonderland?"
The deadline for participating businesses to register is Nov. 29. Decorations must be complete by Dec. 2, in time for the Saline County Christmas Parade.
"The idea is when everyone comes they will see the windows decorated," Coston said.
Windows will not be judged that night.
Three anonymous judges will look at the windows and turn in their results by Dec. 16. Coston plans to let participants know who won by Dec. 17.
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey and Benton Mayor Tom Farmer will present the winner a trophy, which they will keep to display for one year.
All displays must have lights and be visible from the street. It is open to businesses located in the downtown area.
All contest entrants will have their windows photographed and featured on both the city website and its Facebook page.
Entry forms can be picked up at City Hall, 114 S. East St., or businesses can email tina@bentonar.org. The forms must be returned to City Hall or emailed.
"We get so many visitors in Benton during Christmas to look at the courthouse lights, take a carriage ride or snap a photo with Santa," Coston said. "What a great opportunity to decorate all the windows and show our neighbors just how special our downtown is."
In addition to the contest, the city will be holding holiday activities through the season.
"We are trying to do as much as we can to get people in the spirit of the season," Coston said.