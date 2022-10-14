The Dixie Car Club of Benton will be hosting its 42nd Annual Car Show Saturday.
The show field will open at 7:30 a.m. and it will be held at the Saline County Fairgrounds, according to Dixie Car Club Vice President, Cheryl Overton.
The car show originated in 1978. This is the first car show in two years due to COVID-19.
The event typically has 40 to 125 cars on display, packed with Arkansans in attendance.
The cars usually range from the 1900s to modern day vehicles.
The cars are shown off to the public but are also judged. The judges use a 125-point system for each car and judge on their own merit. For example, a cars paint could win them 25 points. The judges for this event are not apart of the Dixie Car Club. According to Dixie Car Club President, Shane Shelton, Members of the Dixie Car Club will have their cars on display, but they will not be judged. The competition is considered open class and there will be trophies for first, second and third place. In addition to trophies, there will be cash prizes up to $500, organizers said.
The registration for participants still wanting to enter their cars will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. The fee to participate is $20 for the first car entry. There is no limit on car entries.
Concessions will be provided by Chick-fil-A and Hiland Dairy for event-goers to purchase.
There will also be a silent auction with four donated gift baskets up for purchase. No entry fee is required for the silent auction. A table will be set up for participants to submit their name and bid amount before the auction starts.
Funds raised from this event will go to local Benton charities.
The event is sponsored by Everett, Chick-fil-A, First Security Bank, O'Reily Auto Parts, and Hiland Dairy Foods.
For more information, visit the Dixie Car Club on Facebook.