Rural Youth of Saline County will hold its annual Donkeyball fundraiser starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paron Community Center, 22265 Arkansas 9, in Paron.
"Donkeyball is basketball on trained donkeys," RYSC Coordinator Candy Webb said. "They wear rubber shoes to protect the floor."
The half-time show is scheduled to be the Musical Donkeys.
Webb said the RYSC puts it on each year because it is a big draw for the community. The funds raised go to youth programs in Paron and the county. Some funds go to help low-income students with projects.
The players will be the Paron School alumni verses the Crow Station firefighters.
"It is probably the funniest live show I get to see," Webb said.
She added the game is always family friendly.
The donkeys, from Circle A Donkey Ball, out of Henry, Tennessee, are well-trained, Webb said. She wants people to know the donkeys are well taken care of.
"These donkeys are pampered," she said.
The players are not allowed to do anything aggressive for the safety of the donkeys.
"It's fun and simple," she said.
Concessions will be available for purchase during the game.
Tickets are available for $8 in advance through the link on the Paron Donkeyball Facebook event or $10 at the door. Tickets for children 8 and younger are $8 at the door.