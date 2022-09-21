During a regular meeting, the Bryant Development and Review Committee discussed a pet wash and signs.
The members approved a site plan for All Paws Petwash at 1400 N. Reynolds Rd. Jonathan Hope, with Hope Consulting, presented the request. He talked about shrinking the size of the area they are using to shrink the fenced in area. The building itself will be small so Hope said they do not need the entire property. The committee members said it may be the smallest building they have approved.
They discussed fencing and tree placement. Community Development Director Truett Smith suggested moving the tress back to make the building more visible from Reynolds Road.
They discussed a brick wall being put in because of the facade, but Smith said if its mostly glass and metal that is not needed. They were not sure, so they decided to approve a nonstandard building application. Smith told Hope it could be changed later if needed.
The plan will go on the Bryant Planning Committee for final approval.
Southern Trace Rehabilitation and Care, 22515 Interstate 30, asked for a sign permit to replace a sign that had been knocked over. It will be in the exact same spot. City Engineer Ted Taylor encouraged them to check that water and sewer would not be affected. The request was approved.
The committee approved a monument sign for Hounds Lounge, 519 W. Commerce.
Smith shared there were two staff approvals — a facade sign at Hounds Lounge and a sign for J. Kencade Publishing, 5920 Arkansas 5.
All meetings are open to the public.