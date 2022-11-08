After representatives from groups in favor and against Issue 4 have expressed concerns about the way the ballot issue is listed on the Saline County ballot, the county Election Commission had two emergency meeting to discuss the ballot.
When Saline County voters went to the polls, they saw the words “Issue 4” with an option to click onto another screen to read the entire ballot issue, whereas, the other three issues were listed on the original screen.
The first meeting, which took place on Oct. 31, was called after representatives with Responsible Growth Arkansas, a group supporting the initiative, expressed concern about how the issue was listed.
While the election commissioners thought that it was not a good idea to change the ballot style a week into early voting, they agreed that voters should be made aware of how to read this ballot issue. During the October emergency meeting, the commissioners voted to post the ballot title on the voting machines and for poll workers to notify voters about the popup menu to read the entire ballot issue.
Another emergency meeting of the commission was held Saturday afternoon, after representatives for Safe and Secure Communities, a group that is opposed to the initiative, expressed similar concerns about how the ballot issue was listed and another concern about the note that was attached to the voting machine.
Commissioner Clint Lancaster voiced his concerns about changing the ballot since residents had begun voting early.
“I’m very leery of changing a ballot style halfway into an election,” Lancaster said.
He also referenced a state statue explaining how election commissions can handle errors or omissions on a ballot.
“I admit that there is an error on this ballot,” he said while explaining that there was defect during the programming for the ballot style.
He also mentioned that commissioners felt a change would cause confusion for voters.
“I’m not comfortable changing a ballot style in the middle of an election without a court order,” Lancaster said.
While expressing his concern about the ballot style, Greg Vardamen, a representative from Safe and Secure Community, also asked for the commissioners to change the wording on the note that is posted on voting machines.
Vardamen noted that the phrase “to view the ballot title for Issue 4” is used. He suggested the wording be changed so it does not look like the county is endorsing the issue, to which the commissioners agreed. Ultimately, the commissioners agreed to change the wording to “concerning Issue 4.”
“I see exactly why you are saying that. There was nothing that was done maliciously,” said County Clerk Doug Curtis.
Election Coordinator Allison Cain told commissioners that she believed the ballot issue could be listed as it is. Public testing was held prior to the election and there was no objection to how the ballot issue was listed.
She also noted that, as of Saturday, two voters have questioned the way the ballot issue was listed on the ballot.