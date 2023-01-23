The first Saline County Election Commission meeting of 2023 started by swearing in three new members.
Claudette Zuber, Tamme Adams and Robert Scott make up the commission.
"Your job is extremely important," said Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis.
The commissioners elected Zuber as chair of the commission.
The new members were given books of election law and the manual for commissioners to help them get familiar with their role.
They were also given a calendar of important dates for the upcoming school election on May 9 for Bryant School District. There will also be out of county elections for those living in Fountain Lake, Glen Rose and Jessieville Districts.
Curtis, Election Coordinator Allison Cain and the commissioners talked about what the commissioners will be doing. Curtis and Cain let them know they are a resource to answer any questions.
"Whatever you want to see, whatever you want know, we want you to know," Curtis told them.
He talked to them about the importance of the job and laid out basic information about meetings.
Curtis said he expects the next presidential election to be huge. His office is already preparing.
"We are here for every voter in this county," Curtis said. " We want every voter who can vote to vote."
Cain talked to the commissioners about the school board election. She said Bryant holds theirs in May and the other county districts are in November. They have until 100 days before the election to make a change to the date.
By law, each district must have their millage on the ballot, even if there is no planned change to the millage.
For those who live in Saline County but are in an out of county school district, they will have to travel to that county's polling sites to vote this next election because it is an odd year.
Cain said if only one candidate files for a position, districts can choose to hold election by candidate. There would not be a need for a full vote. This would save the districts money because they have to reimburse the cost of the election.
All districts have now gone to zoned board positions. Candidates must have at least 20 eligible voter signatures who live in the zone to run.
On the day of the election, the commissioners must be available to resolve issues or answer questions. Election night, they must be on hand for results.
Cain told the commissioners they could begin canvassing absentee ballots the Tuesday before the election. When they start depends on the number they receive. They can actually begin opening and tallying them the day of the election.
Former Saline County Commissioner and current member of the Arkansas State Election Board Jamie Clemmer told the new commissioners he is happy to be a resource for them as they start the new role.
"Thank you all for stepping up and doing this," he said.
He said Saline County has some of the best elections and smoothest in the state. He told the commissioners they had big shoes to fill replacing former commissioners Lois Burks, Judy Pridgen and Clint Lancaster.
Cain said the commissioners can speak to County Attorney Will Gruber for any legal questions. If he cannot help, Chris Madison, the state board attorney, can.
They discussed possibly holding a training for them ahead of the official training in the fall.
They talked about poll workers and polling sites.
Curtis told the commissioners to expect new laws from the current session of the Arkansas General Assembly dealing with elections.
The commission ended the meeting by looking at where old election ballots and results are stored.
Election Commission meetings are open to the public.