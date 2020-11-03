breaking
Election Day Update at 7:30 pm. Arkansas polls have closed.
- Local races called, 100% of areas reporting
- Fox News projects Trump as the winner in Arkansas
- Results from early voting and absentee; Election Day to come
- Hutchinson discusses winter strategy
- UPDATE: Early voting sees 43,512 ballots cast
- More than 40,000 ballots cast over two weeks of early voting
- New cases up 464, deaths up 26
- Saline County Clerk arrested
- Local virus deaths reach 30 — 2 probable
- Voting commission expands early vote hours
- Redfield man facing rape charges in Saline County
- ADH: Saline County death toll up 1 to 31 total
- Sexual assault charges for Benton man
- Hutchinson: 'I have not begun to fight'
- Central crown on the line for Hornets in Week 9
- Local virus deaths increase by 3, now at 34
- Quick start doesn't last for Cardinals
