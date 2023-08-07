Josh Duggar Sexual Abuse Images

This undated photo provided by Washington County Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images, rejecting the former reality television star's argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images. 

 Washington County Detention Center via AP, File

LITTLE ROCK — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images, rejecting the former reality television star's argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images.

Recommended for you