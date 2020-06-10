"Playing With Fire,"staring WWE superstar John Cena, will be showing at Riverside Park in the Senior Adult Center parking lot Saturday, 20/
"Grab your family and friends and return to simpler times when drive-in movie theaters were king," said Tina Coston, executive assistant to Benton Mayor Tom Farmer. "Enjoy the classic drive-in movie feeling while still following social distancing guidelines."
This is a free event. Concessions will be available for purchase.
"A big 'thank you' goes out to our sponsors, Rib Crib and Richardson Engineering," Coston added.
In order to allow for social distancing, limiting number of vehicles will be allowed. Spots will be on a first come, first served basis and will be parked in every other parking place.
"We encourage everyone to wear face coverings when they are outside of their vehicle," Coston said.
Children must be supervised at all times by and must remain with that supervising adult.
Only one person from each vehicle will be allowed to pick up food.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available at both the restroom and concession areas.