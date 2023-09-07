Bruce Springsteen says he needs to postpone concerts this month because of peptic ulcer disease. That's a condition marked by open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach. It causes symptoms like stomach pain, heartburn, bloating and nausea. Doctors say the most common cause is long-term use of anti-inflammatory pain relievers. The condition can be treated with over-the-counter medications and most people typically heal within four to six weeks.
Bruce Springsteen has peptic ulcer disease. Doctors say it's easily treated
- By JONEL ALECCIA AP Health Writer
-
-
