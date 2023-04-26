NEW YORK — Fox News agreed Wednesday to hand over thousands of documents to voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing the network for defamation in a case similar to Dominion Voting Machines' just-settled lawsuit.
Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
-
-
Latest News
- UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
- New AP/ABC film probes white supremacy in law enforcement
- Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit
- Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 presidential campaign in Arkansas
- Hornets get 5th straight vs. Gryphons
- Houston hits, pitches Panthers to victory
- Lady Miners rout to clinch conference, 1 seed
- Bryant nixes NLR in Central play
Most Popular
Articles
- 'From homeowner to homeless': Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park residents ousted after city buys land
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Library, community respond to QC resolution
- Armstrong strong-arms Tigers with perfect game
- Nominations open for 2023 Best of Saline County readers' choice awards
- Bryant School Board honors Teacher of the Year
- Panthers pound Bulldogs at home
- Ready to race: Canoe, kayak races return to Saline River
- Battle over books comes to Saline County
- 10 walks help Bauxite down HG at home
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.