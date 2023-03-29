NEW YORK (AP) — HBO says 2.3 million people watched the final season premiere of the Emmy-winning drama "Succession" on Sunday night, a record first-night viewership mark for the series. It beat the 1.7 million people who watched last season's finale, and shows how the drama is gaining in popularity as its end nears. The first-night viewership is generally only a fraction of how many people will eventually tune in; with delayed viewing each of last season's episodes had an average of 7.2 million viewers. CNN critic Brian Lowry says there was a lot going on in the first episode, most of it setting up action to come between media mogul Logan Roy and his fractious family.
HBO's 'Succession' sets viewer mark for fourth-season start
