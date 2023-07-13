Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse

Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, May 9, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12.

 Bebeto Matthews / AP File Photo

LOS ANGELES — The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike on Thursday.