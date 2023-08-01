Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as a colleague stands next to her on the set of the western move “Rust,” shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, Oct. 21, 2021, in New Mexico. A judge will consider allegations of due process violations in the prosecution of Gutierrez-Reed, who is accused of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in Hutchins' death, at an online court hearing scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 1. Charges against Baldwin in connection with the shooting were dismissed in April. 

 Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/ AP

SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge told attorneys to "stay the course" on charges including involuntary manslaughter against a movie weapons supervisor in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the film "Rust," rejecting on Tuesday a request from defense counsel to dismiss charges.