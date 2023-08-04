Portugal Pope World Youth Day

Pope Francis waves on arrival to take part in a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima.

 Gregorio Borgia / AP Photo

LISBON, Portugal — Pope Francis led an estimated 800,000 people in a meditation on the scourges of violence, poverty and intolerance Friday at World Youth Day, as the Portuguese government weighed in on an incident of intolerance directed at LGBTQ+ pilgrims attending the big Catholic youth festival.