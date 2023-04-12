LONDON — Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
