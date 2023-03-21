WILMINGTON, Del.  — A Fox News producer claims the network "coerced" her testimony during a deposition in a libel lawsuit filed by a voting machine company. The $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems alleges that Fox amplified false allegations that its machines changed votes in the 2020 presidential election. Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Fox host Maria Bartiromo, has filed a separate lawsuit contending that Fox pressured her to give misleading testimony during her deposition in the Dominion case. Grossberg's claim is part of a gender discrimination lawsuit she filed against Fox. The network denies her allegations and countered with its own lawsuit, seeking to bar Grossberg from sharing confidential discussions with company lawyers.