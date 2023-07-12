Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance

Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

 Victoria Jones / AP

WIMBLEDON, England — A week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court at Wimbledon by taking a seat in the Royal Box, Queen Camilla made an appearance at the Grand Slam tennis tournament on Wednesday.

Recommended for you