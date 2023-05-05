Ralph Bunche Community documentary debuts Saturday during film festival

“The Hill We Climb,” a documentary about Benton’s Ralph Bunche Community, will premiere this weekend at the Made in Arkansas Film Festival.

 Provided

LITTLE ROCK — “The Hill We Climb,” a documentary about Benton’s Ralph Bunche Community, will premiere this weekend at the Made in Arkansas Film Festival. The film will screen on Saturday, at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.

Tags

Recommended for you