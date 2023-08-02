Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations

Writer Julie Benson holds a picket sign with an image of the late actor and comic Paul Reubens, dressed as his character Pee-wee Herman, outside Universal Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. 

 Rick Taber / AP Photo

LOS ANGELES — Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.