LOS ANGELES — Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.
Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Saline County Library Hosts Jigsaw Puzzle Showdown
- Benton’s Lane hot out of the gate
- ‘Salt Season’: Important changes for Salt Bowl 2023; tickets and T-shirts on sale now
- 21st Ralph Bunche Back-to-School Picnic supports families in Benton
- Utah law requiring age verification for porn sites remains in effect after judge tosses lawsuit
- Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
- Saline County scenic spots set the stage for upcoming Arkansas PBS series 'Mystery League'
- Judge won't dismiss charges against movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on film set
Most Popular
Articles
- Gentry climbs up rankings after excellent career
- Former Bryant teacher back in jail
- Miner Wimberly commits to Razorbacks
- DYS investigates complaints about Alexander juvenile facility
- Benton Police investigating several moped thefts
- Bryant City Council hikes city parks' share of A&P tax to 50%
- Empire Cheerleading named 2023 Ark. Woman-Owned Business of the Year
- Wimberly making mark, carries on Miner tradition
- JPs hear second reading of library ordinance
- Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over 'harmful' materials
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.