Ahead of summer movie season that kicks off Friday with the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," The Associated Press looks at six actors set for breakout moments onscreen. One is Pom Klementieff, who stretches beyond her "Guardians of the Galaxy" Mantis makeup and goes head to head with Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible 7." Also on the list: Xolo Maridueña's turn as "Blue Beetle" in the DC superhero pic; Jake Ryan stealing the starry Wes Anderson film "Asteroid City"; Greta Lee in "Past Lives"; X Mayo in "The Blackening" and Molly Gordon in "Theater Camp."