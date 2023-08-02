Utah law requiring age verification for porn sites remains in effect after judge tosses lawsuit

FILE - Republican state Sen. Todd Weiler looks on as he sits on the Senate floor on March 2, 2023, at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. A judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that was brought by adult entertainers, erotica authors and sex educators challenging Utah's law requiring porn and other adult websites verify user ages. Sen. Weiler, the age verification law's Republican sponsor, said after the dismissal that he was unsurprised that the lawsuit was dismissed.

 Rick Bowmer / AP File Photo

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah law requiring adult websites to verify the age of their users will remain in effect after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from an industry group challenging its constitutionality.

