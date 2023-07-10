Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

Actor Brad Pitt walks through the paddock before before the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England on July 9. Production of Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton's F1 movie has begun at Silverstone. 

 Christian Bruna / AP Photo

SILVERSTONE, England — On a day when Brad Pitt joined the Formula One grid to shoot his new movie, defending champion Max Verstappen was reduced to a cameo role in his own win with F1 fans gripped by the fight for second place.